Sanlorenzo SL104 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Sanlorenzo.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Sanlorenzo SL104 measures 31.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 7.04 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Sanlorenzo SL104 has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Sanlorenzo SL104 has a fuel capacity of 12,400 litres, and a water capacity of 2,800 litres.