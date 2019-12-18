Sanora is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Sanora measures 44.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 453 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sanora has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by John Munford Design.

Sanora also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Sanora has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sanora has a fuel capacity of 54,800 litres, and a water capacity of 18,000 litres.

Accommodation

Sanora accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sanora has a hull NB of 648.

Sanora is a Lloyds +100A1, LMC class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.