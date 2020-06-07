Sans Souci is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Crescent Yachts.

Design

Sans Souci measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.88 feet and a beam of 7.62 feet.

Sans Souci has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Sans Souci also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin.

Performance and Capabilities

Sans Souci has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

Sans Souci has a fuel capacity of 28,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,800 litres.

Accommodation

Sans Souci accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Sans Souci flies the flag of Marshall Islands.