Sans Souci is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Canados.

Design

Sans Souci measures 26.21 feet in length and has a beam of 6.40 feet.

Sans Souci has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Sans Souci has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 29.00 knots.

Sans Souci has a fuel capacity of 6,719 litres, and a water capacity of 2,159 litres.

She also has a range of 450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sans Souci accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.