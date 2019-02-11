Length 53.34m
Year 1982
Sanssouci Star
1982|
Motor Yacht
Sanssouci Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Husumer Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2001.
Design
Sanssouci Star measures 53.34 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.55 metres and a beam of 7.70 metres.
Sanssouci Star has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.
Sanssouci Star also features naval architecture by Kruger Werft.
Performance and Capabilities
Sanssouci Star has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
She also has a range of 7,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Sanssouci Star accommodates up to 20 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sanssouci Star has a hull NB of 1473.
Sanssouci Star flies the flag of Gibraltar.