Length 53.34m
Year 1982

Sanssouci Star

1982

|

Motor Yacht

Sanssouci Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Husumer Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2001.

Design

Sanssouci Star measures 53.34 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.55 metres and a beam of 7.70 metres.

Sanssouci Star has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Sanssouci Star also features naval architecture by Kruger Werft.

Performance and Capabilities

Sanssouci Star has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 7,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sanssouci Star accommodates up to 20 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sanssouci Star has a hull NB of 1473.

Sanssouci Star flies the flag of Gibraltar.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

20
speed:

16Kn

cabins:

9

beam:

7.7m

crew:

12

draft:

2.55m
