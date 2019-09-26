Read online now
Length 37.2m
Year 2011

Santa Anna

2011

|

Motor Yacht

Santa Anna is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Sanlorenzo.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Santa Anna measures 37.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres.

Santa Anna has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Santa Anna also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Santa Anna has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Santa Anna has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Santa Anna has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Santa Anna accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Santa Anna has a hull NB of 119.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

18Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

9.2m

crew:

7

draft:

2m
