Santa Anna is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Sanlorenzo.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Santa Anna measures 37.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres.

Santa Anna has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Santa Anna also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Santa Anna has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Santa Anna has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Santa Anna accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Santa Anna has a hull NB of 119.