Santa Daria is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Bandido Yachts.

Design

Santa Daria measures 27.9 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.4 feet and a beam of 7.7 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 22 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium.

Santa Daria has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Santa Daria has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Santa Daria has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Santa Daria accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.