Length 26m
Year 2006

Santa Lucia

2006

|

Sail Yacht

Santa Lucia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Etemoglu Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

Santa Lucia measures 26 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.96 feet and a beam of 6.36 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 77 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Santa Lucia has a mahogany hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Santa Lucia has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Santa Lucia has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Santa Lucia accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Santa Lucia flies the flag of Italian.

Build Team

