Santa Maria is a custom motor yacht launched in 1963 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2015.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Santa Maria measures 32.89 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 6.71 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 163 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Santa Maria has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Jacques Frank.

Santa Maria also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Santa Maria has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Santa Maria has a fuel capacity of 21,821 litres, and a water capacity of 7,455 litres.

She also has a range of 2,900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Santa Maria accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Santa Maria has a hull NB of 639.

Santa Maria flies the flag of the UK.