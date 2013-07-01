Santa Maria T is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Wim van der Valk, in the Netherlands.

Design

Santa Maria T measures 37.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 7.80 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

Santa Maria T also features naval architecture by Ginton Naval Architects .

Performance and Capabilities

Santa Maria T has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

Santa Maria T has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,500 litres.

Accommodation

Santa Maria T accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.