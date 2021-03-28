Santa Monica is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Orucoglu Shipyard.

Santa Monica is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Orucoglu Shipyard.

Design

Santa Monica measures 51.81 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 8.67 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 850 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Santa Monica has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Orucoglu Ishani.

Santa Monica also features naval architecture by Orucoglu Ishani.

Performance and Capabilities

Santa Monica has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Santa Monica has a fuel capacity of 90,000 litres, and a water capacity of 40,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Santa Monica accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Santa Monica has a hull NB of 003.