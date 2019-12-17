Sapphire is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Nobiskrug in Rendsburg, Germany and most recently refitted in 2014.

Over more than a century of experience in shipbuilding, Nobiskrug has built around 750 vessels, having its current core business focused on the highly specialized construction of individually manufactured custom superyachts.

Design

Sapphire measures 73.52 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.65 feet and a beam of 12.6 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,585 tonnes.

Sapphire has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by NEWCRUISE™ - Krueger Yacht Projekt GmbH.

NEWCRUISE – All you need is Style

Sapphire also features naval architecture by Nobiskrug and SDC.

Performance and Capabilities

Sapphire has a top speed of 17.30 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Sapphire is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Nobiskrug in Rendsburg, Germany and most recently refitted in 2014.

Over more than a century of experience in shipbuilding, Nobiskrug has built around 750 vessels, having its current core business focused on the highly specialized construction of individually manufactured custom superyachts.

Design

Sapphire measures 73.52 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.65 feet and a beam of 12.6 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,585 tonnes.

Sapphire has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by NEWCRUISE™ - Krueger Yacht Projekt GmbH.

NEWCRUISE – All you need is Style

Sapphire also features naval architecture by Nobiskrug and SDC.

Performance and Capabilities

Sapphire has a top speed of 17.30 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sapphire has a fuel capacity of 192,000 litres, and a water capacity of 43,600 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sapphire accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 16 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sapphire is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 781.

Sapphire is a Germanischer Lloyd AG class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.