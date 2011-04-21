Read online now
Length 26.1m
Year 1986

Sapphire

1986

Sail Yacht

Sapphire is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1986 by Belliure and most recently refitted in 2010.

Sapphire measures 26.1 feet in length and has a beam of 6.2 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Sapphire has a top speed of 9.00 knots. .

Sapphire accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Sapphire flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.

6
9Kn

3

6.2m

3

-
