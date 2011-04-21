Sapphire is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1986 by Belliure and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Sapphire measures 26.1 feet in length and has a beam of 6.2 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Sapphire has a top speed of 9.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Sapphire accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sapphire flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.