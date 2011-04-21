We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 26.1m
Year 1986
Sapphire
Sail Yacht
Sapphire is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1986 by Belliure and most recently refitted in 2010.
Design
Sapphire measures 26.1 feet in length and has a beam of 6.2 feet.Her exterior design and interior design is by Ron Holland Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Sapphire has a top speed of 9.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Sapphire accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sapphire flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.