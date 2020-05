Dubois Naval Architects and Oyster teamed up in 2007 to design the Oyster Superyachts by Dubois.

The design brief was for a concept that could carry superyacht luxury and style but be capable of being built as a production yacht; with greater efficiency and speed. Three different designs were commissioned; the Oyster 100, the Oyster 125 pilot saloon and the Oyster 125 FB; a flybridge sloop.