Sarafsa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Devonport Yachts in Appledore, United Kingdom.

Devonport Yachts was acquired by Pendennis Shipyard Ltd in February 2010. More recently Devonport has been rebranded as Pendennis Plus to align itself more effectively with the Pendennis Group of Companies.

Design

Sarafsa measures 82.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.70 metres and a beam of 15.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Sarafsa has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

Sarafsa also features naval architecture by Burness Corlett - Three Quays Limited.

Performance and Capabilities

Sarafsa has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sarafsa accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sarafsa has a hull NB of 54.

Sarafsa is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.