Sarah is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2016.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Sarah measures 62.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.65 metres and a beam of 11.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,370 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sarah has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Sarah also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Sarah has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Sarah is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2016.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Sarah measures 62.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.65 metres and a beam of 11.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,370 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sarah has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Sarah also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Sarah has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sarah has a fuel capacity of 120,000 litres, and a water capacity of 35,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sarah accommodates up to 18 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sarah is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 438.

Sarah is a Lloyd's Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.