Sarah A is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Leopard Yachts.

Design

Sarah A measures 27.10 feet in length and has a beam of 6.10 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Sarah A has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Sarah A accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sarah A flies the flag of the United Kingdom.