Sarama is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Sarama measures 30.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.45 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.

Sarama has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Sarama also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Sarama has a top speed of 29 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sarama has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres.

She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sarama accommodates up to 7 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sarama has a hull NB of 10182.