Sarama
2003|
Motor Yacht
Sarama is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Baglietto .
Design
Sarama measures 30.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.45 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.
Sarama has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Sarama also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Sarama has a top speed of 29 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Sarama has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres.
She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Sarama accommodates up to 7 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sarama has a hull NB of 10182.