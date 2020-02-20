Saramour
2005|
Motor Yacht
Saramour is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by CRN.
Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.
Design
Saramour measures 46.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres.
Saramour has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.
It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.
Saramour also features naval architecture by CRN.
Performance and Capabilities
Saramour has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Saramour has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Saramour has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Saramour accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Saramour has a hull NB of 118.