Saramour is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Saramour measures 46.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres.

Saramour has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Saramour also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Saramour has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Saramour is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Saramour measures 46.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres.

Saramour has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Saramour also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Saramour has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Saramour has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Saramour accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Saramour has a hull NB of 118.