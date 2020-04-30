133° hull produced by the shipyard of Ancona, made of steel and aluminium, has an overall length of 61,3 metres and a 10.20 metre beam and is equipped with two Caterpillar 3512 C-C 1’230 [email protected] rpm engines, which allow it to navigate at a maximum speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots.

The construction of this megayacht is the joint work of the CRN Technical Department, which took care of the naval project, and Francesco Paszkowski, who designed the exterior and interior lines, in close collaboration with the CRN Design Department.

The megayacht, with 5 decks and a sub deck, can comfortably host 12 people, distributed in 5 guest cabins and the Owner’s suite, and 15 crew members.

On the main deck there is a large main salon with a dining area, which can be reached from the aft. Towards the bow there is a lift for the guests and a circular lobby, which separate the salon from the sleeping area, which consists of two VIP double en suite.

The lower deck has another three VIP double cabins, each with its own bathroom, and towards the bow there is a crew area with 6 double cabins. The stern area is dedicated to relaxation, with the stern hatch that opens onto a large beach club. Towards the bow, just before the engine room, there are two large garages which can hold two great tender.

The entire upper deck consists of the Owner’s apartment and features a large external dining table and a large indoor skylounge. Towards the bow, separated from the lobby by a lift, there is the Owner’s suite which can be reached from the Owner’s study. For relaxation, the Owner has a square spa pool at the far bow, which can transform into a sundeck. It is worth mentioning the geometry of the main shaft which, thanks to its hollow structure in the central part, allows guests to have a full view from bow to stern while relaxing.

Unlike all the other 60 metre built by the shipyard, this yacht has an extra deck: a fly deck, used as a well-being area and for the captain. In fact, from the stern forward there is a fitness area with a large glass surface and a skylight, a hammam and a circular lobby, which separates the captain’s cabin and that of the crew from the pilot house.

Finally, the sun deck, is furnished with a circular spa pool and is completely protected by windscreen glass.