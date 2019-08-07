Sarastar
2017|
Motor Yacht
Sarastar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Mondomarine in Savona, Italy.
Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level
Design
Sarastar measures 60.22 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 feet and a beam of 10.75 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 973 tonnes.
Sarastar has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.
Sarastar also features naval architecture by Mondomarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Sarastar has a top speed of 19.50 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.
Sarastar has a fuel capacity of 110,000 litres, and a water capacity of 24,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,100 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Sarastar accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sarastar is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C27-01.
Sarastar is a LRS - 100A1 SSC YAC HT MONO HSC G6 - LMC UNRESTRICTED NAVIGATION class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.