Sarastar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Mondomarine in Savona, Italy.

Design

Sarastar measures 60.22 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 feet and a beam of 10.75 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 973 tonnes.

Sarastar has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.

Sarastar also features naval architecture by Mondomarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Sarastar has a top speed of 19.50 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Sarastar has a fuel capacity of 110,000 litres, and a water capacity of 24,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sarastar accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sarastar is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C27-01.

Sarastar is a LRS - 100A1 SSC YAC HT MONO HSC G6 - LMC UNRESTRICTED NAVIGATION class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.