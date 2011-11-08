Sarissa is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Vitters Shipyard, in the Netherlands.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Sarissa measures 42.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 6.20 feet and a beam of 8.60 feet.

Sarissa has a composite hull.

Her interior design is by Rhoades Young Design.

Sarissa also features naval architecture by Tripp Design Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Sarissa has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Sarissa has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres.

Accommodation

Sarissa accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sarissa flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.