Sarita of Iken
2005|
Sail Yacht
Sarita of Iken is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Oyster Marine.
Oyster Marine was founded in 1973 and has established itself as an international market leader of world-class cruising yachts. With their distinctive Deck Saloon design, Oyster yachts are recognised throughout the sailing world for quality, comfort and performance.
Design
Sarita of Iken measures 25.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.40 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Rob Humphreys.
Model
Sarita of Iken is a semi-custom Oyster 82 model.
Other yachts based on this Oyster 82 semi-custom model include: Ravenous II, TillyMint, Bare Necessities, Pandemonium, Zig Zag.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by 1 20v 4000 m73l diesel engines .
Accommodation
Sarita of Iken accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sarita of Iken is MCA compliant
Sarita of Iken flies the flag of British.