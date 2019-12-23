Length 24m
Sascha is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Dominator .
Design
Sascha measures 24.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet.
Sascha has a composite hull.Her exterior design and interior design is by Team 4 Design.
Sascha also features naval architecture by Dominator .
Performance and Capabilities
Sascha has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.
Sascha has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.
Accommodation
Sascha accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sascha flies the flag of Italy.