Sashay
1998|
Motor Yacht
Sashay is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Fipa Italiana Yachts .
Design
Sashay measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres.
Sashay has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.
Sashay also features naval architecture by Fipa Italiana Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Sashay has a top speed of 27 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Sashay has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
Accommodation
Sashay accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.