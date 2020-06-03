Sashay is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Fipa Italiana Yachts .

Sashay is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Fipa Italiana Yachts .

Design

Sashay measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres.

Sashay has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.

Sashay also features naval architecture by Fipa Italiana Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Sashay has a top speed of 27 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sashay has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Sashay accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.