Sashen'Ka is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Dominator .

Design

Sashen'Ka measures 26.20 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.50 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Sashen'Ka has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Performance and Capabilities

Sashen'Ka has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Sashen'Ka has a fuel capacity of 11,802 litres, and a water capacity of 2,199 litres.

Accommodation

Sashen'Ka accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.