Borrowing not just the name but also the traits from the heroine of Mozart"s The Magic Flute, Pamina the daughter of the Queen of the Night is magically beautiful and eternally truthful. And she is the symbol of integrity. An integrity that flows into her pure bred design and simple mission statement; "to create a yacht of timeless beauty and understated elegance; of great strength, safety and seakindliness; tremendous performance under sail and power; and supreme comfort and convenience for guests and crew alike."

Unbound by tradition Pamina is built using the latest of aluminium alloys, Alustar, a material stiffer by weight than previous alloys. Coupled with a Rondal carbon fibre mast and furling boom, she makes a significant stride towards her own mission statement and reflects the Huisman yards own willingness to break with tradition.

Pamina is also a departure from naval architects, Ted Hood Design Group"s signature centreboard underbody. This owner sought a medium displacement boat with a fast underbody and a fixed bulb keel. Ted Fontaine, chief designer from the Ted Hood Design Group also had to balance this with a further owner requirement; he intends to spend fairly long periods on board and travel some distance, so a large interior volume was required. Pamina has tremendous tankage, about forty percent more than most vessels her size, culminating in a true transatlantic range under power. This being so, her easily driven hull coupled with a vast hydraulically controlled sail plan can propel Pamina along at an easy twelve knots.

Inside initially the huge pilothouse is seemingly all window with complete panoramic views from the comfortable seating around the very versatile tables. The interior is reminiscent early Beeldsnijder, beautifully finished in teak joinery throughout; functional by nature, softly rounded for safety and warm to the touch. As much attention, if not more, has been lavished on the ergonomics and detail of the navigation station, an important feature on a Huisman yacht that will traditionally sail the equivalent of at least one circumnavigation in her infancy and a few more by the time she becomes a teenager. Forward of the pilothouse, down a few steps, the intimate lounge area is completed with rich teak joinery and marine blue upholstery.