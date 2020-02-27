Satine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

Satine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Satine measures 34.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Satine has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Satine also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Satine has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Satine has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Satine accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Satine has a hull NB of BC09.

Satine is an ABS +A1, Commercial Yachting Service, AMS class yacht. She flies the flag of Luxembourg.