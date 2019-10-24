Saudade is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Wally.

Saudade is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Wally.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

Saudade measures 45.19 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.20 metres and a beam of 8.57 metres.

Saudade has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Eidsgaard Design.

Saudade also features naval architecture by Tripp Design Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Saudade has a top speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Saudade has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Saudade accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.