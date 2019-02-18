Saudades is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Saudades measures 36.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 205 tonnes with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Saudades has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Saudades has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Saudades accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.