Widely considered to be one of the first true hybrid motor yachts, Savannah is an 83.50 metre superyacht which represented a new phase of evolution for Feadship. The eco-friendly blend of single diesel engine, three gensets, batteries, propeller, azimuting thruster and a streamlined hull shape, created Savannah, one of the most award winning Feadships on the water.

Her ‘floating superstructure’ is yet another example of innovation through design, giving Savannah a profile which is immediately recognisable yet timeless.

Savannah was built by Feadship in 2015, with exterior design from De Voogt Naval Architects and CG Design - who also played a role in the interior styling. Savannah is also painted entirely metallic sea foam green, with exception of her mast domes, and features an underwater lounge where guests can watch the underwater universe go by in complete serenity and unity with the uncharted.

Not short of design elements, the room also features a pool, cinema and special glass to compliment the series of design and industry firsts that were met on her launch.