Savannah is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Intermarine Savannah in Savannah Ga, United States and most recently refitted in 2001.
Design
Savannah measures 35.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 7.16 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 230 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Savannah has a GRP hull.Her exterior design and interior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.
Savannah also features naval architecture by Intermarine Savannah.
Performance and Capabilities
Savannah has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Savannah has a fuel capacity of 28,388 litres, and a water capacity of 5,678 litres.
She also has a range of 2,400 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Savannah accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Savannah has a hull NB of 2412.
Savannah is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.