Savannah is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Intermarine Savannah in Savannah Ga, United States and most recently refitted in 2001.

Design

Savannah measures 35.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 7.16 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 230 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Savannah has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Savannah also features naval architecture by Intermarine Savannah.

Performance and Capabilities

Savannah has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Savannah has a fuel capacity of 28,388 litres, and a water capacity of 5,678 litres.

She also has a range of 2,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Savannah accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Savannah has a hull NB of 2412.

Savannah is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.