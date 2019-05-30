Savannah is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand and most recently refitted in 2006.

Savannah is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand and most recently refitted in 2006.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Savannah measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.28 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Savannah has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ted Hood.

Her interior design is by David Linley.

Savannah also features naval architecture by Ted Hood.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Savannah has a fuel capacity of 49,962 litres.

She also has a range of 2,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Savannah accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Savannah has a hull NB of AY19.

Savannah flies the flag of Bermuda.