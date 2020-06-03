Savoy is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Trident.

Design

Savoy measures 38.40 feet in length and has a beam of 7.90 feet.

Savoy has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Savoy also features naval architecture by Trident.

Performance and Capabilities

Savoy has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Savoy has a fuel capacity of 34,065 litres, and a water capacity of 6,813 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Savoy accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Savoy flies the flag of Marshall Islands.