Length 38.4m
Year 1999
Savoy
1999|
Motor Yacht
Savoy is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Trident.
Design
Savoy measures 38.40 feet in length and has a beam of 7.90 feet.
Savoy has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.
Savoy also features naval architecture by Trident.
Performance and Capabilities
Savoy has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.
Savoy has a fuel capacity of 34,065 litres, and a water capacity of 6,813 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Savoy accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Savoy flies the flag of Marshall Islands.