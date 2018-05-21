Scarena is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 1995 by Jongert Yachts, in the Netherlands.

Design

Scarena measures 29.77 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.05 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Scarena has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Scarena also features naval architecture by Peter Sijm.

Model

Scarena is a semi-custom Jongert 2900M model.

The Jongert 2900M semi-custom series presents a range of 29 metre sailing yachts designed by Tony Castro to combine grace and elegance with exceptional performance. With steel hull and aluminium superstructure, the sloop design is a precise, fast cruiser.

Other yachts based on this Jongert 2900M semi-custom model include: Ameena, Jongert 2900M, Alta Marea, Scorpione Dei Mari, Celandine.

Performance and Capabilities

Accommodation

She is powered by c15 diesel caterpilar engines .

Scarena accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Scarena is MCA compliant

Scarena flies the flag of BVI.