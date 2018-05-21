Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 17 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 29.77m
Year 1995

Scarena

1995

|

Sail Yacht

Scarena is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 1995 by Jongert Yachts, in the Netherlands.

Design

Scarena measures 29.77 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.05 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Scarena has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Scarena also features naval architecture by Peter Sijm.

Model

Scarena is a semi-custom Jongert 2900M model.

The Jongert 2900M semi-custom series presents a range of 29 metre sailing yachts designed by Tony Castro to combine grace and elegance with exceptional performance. With steel hull and aluminium superstructure, the sloop design is a precise, fast cruiser.

Other yachts based on this Jongert 2900M semi-custom model include: Ameena, Jongert 2900M, Alta Marea, Scorpione Dei Mari, Celandine.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by c15 diesel caterpilar engines .

Accommodation

Scarena accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Scarena is MCA compliant

Scarena flies the flag of BVI.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

6.7m

crew:

4

draft:

4.05m
Other Jongert yachts
Related News