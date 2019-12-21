Sceptre is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Design

Sceptre measures 27.73 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 6.34 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Sceptre has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Sparkman & Stephens.

In 1929, Sparkman & Stephens was incorporated by Drake Sparkman, an established yacht broker, and the Stephens brothers, Olin and Rod, Jr., both promising young designers In 1931, Dorade (S&S Design No. 7) won the Trans-Atlantic Race, earning the new firm monumental accolades within the yachting community.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Sceptre also features naval architecture by Sparkman & Stephens.

Performance and Capabilities

Accommodation

Sceptre accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.