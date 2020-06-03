Schatz is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Custom Made and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Schatz measures 35 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.1 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 133 tonnes.

Schatz has a wood hull.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Yener Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Schatz has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Schatz has a fuel capacity of 3,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Schatz accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Schatz flies the flag of Turkey.