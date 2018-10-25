Length 26m
Year 1983
Scheherazade
1983|
Motor Yacht
Scheherazade is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Palmer Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2005.
Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.
Design
Scheherazade measures 26 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.2 feet and a beam of 5.6 feet.
Scheherazade has an aluminium hull.
Her interior design is by Alden.
Performance and Capabilities.
Accommodation
Scheherazade accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Scheherazade flies the flag of France.