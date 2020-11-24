We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Schnupsi
1991|
Motor Yacht
Schnupsi is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2009.
Design
Schnupsi measures 32.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 180 tonnes.
Schnupsi has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Hatteras Yachts.
Schnupsi also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.
Performance and Capabilities
Schnupsi has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Schnupsi has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.
She also has a range of 1,720 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Schnupsi accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Schnupsi flies the flag of Marshall Islands.