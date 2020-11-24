Schnupsi is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Schnupsi measures 32.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 180 tonnes.

Schnupsi has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Hatteras Yachts.

Schnupsi also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.

Performance and Capabilities

Schnupsi has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Schnupsi is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Schnupsi measures 32.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 180 tonnes.

Schnupsi has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Hatteras Yachts.

Schnupsi also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.

Performance and Capabilities

Schnupsi has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Schnupsi has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

She also has a range of 1,720 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Schnupsi accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Schnupsi flies the flag of Marshall Islands.