Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 34.58m
Year 1931

Schooner 100'

1931

|

Sail Yacht

Schooner 100' is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1931 by Chantier Navals de Normandie.

Design

Schooner 100' measures 34.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 12 metres and a beam of 20 metres.

Schooner 100' has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Schooner 100' has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Schooner 100' is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1931 by Chantier Navals de Normandie.

Design

Schooner 100' measures 34.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 12 metres and a beam of 20 metres.

Schooner 100' has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Schooner 100' has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Schooner 100' has a fuel capacity of 2,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Schooner 100' accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

11Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

20m

crew:

5

draft:

12m
Featured Events