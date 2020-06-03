Schooner 100' is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1931 by Chantier Navals de Normandie.

Schooner 100' is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1931 by Chantier Navals de Normandie.

Design

Schooner 100' measures 34.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 12 metres and a beam of 20 metres.

Schooner 100' has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Schooner 100' has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Schooner 100' has a fuel capacity of 2,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Schooner 100' accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.