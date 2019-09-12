We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 25.48m
Year 2011
Scintilla
Motor Yacht
Scintilla is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Pershing.
Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.
Design
Scintilla measures 25.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.10 feet and a beam of 5.49 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 60 tonnes.
Performance and Capabilities
Scintilla has a top speed of 49.00 knots and a cruising speed of 40.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Scintilla accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Scintilla flies the flag of Italy.