Scirocco is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Scirocco measures 24.38 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 5.92 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Scirocco has a composite hull.

Scirocco also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Scirocco has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Scirocco has a fuel capacity of 7,078 litres, and a water capacity of 1,249 litres.

Accommodation

Scirocco accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.