Scorpion is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Sanlorenzo.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Scorpion measures 40.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.05 feet and a beam of 7.90 feet.

Scorpion has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by Tiziana Vercellesi.

Scorpion also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Model

Scorpion is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo 40 Alloy model.

Other yachts based on this Sanlorenzo 40 Alloy semi-custom model include: 40 Alloy/112, 4H, Onyx, 111, Liliya.

Performance and Capabilities

Scorpion has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Scorpion is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Sanlorenzo.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Scorpion measures 40.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.05 feet and a beam of 7.90 feet.

Scorpion has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by Tiziana Vercellesi.

Scorpion also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Model

Scorpion is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo 40 Alloy model.

Other yachts based on this Sanlorenzo 40 Alloy semi-custom model include: 40 Alloy/112, 4H, Onyx, 111, Liliya.

Performance and Capabilities

Scorpion has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Scorpion has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Scorpion accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Scorpion is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 109.

Scorpion is an ABS class yacht.