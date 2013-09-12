Scorpione Dei Mari is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Jongert Yachts, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Scorpione Dei Mari measures 29.10 feet in length and has a beam of 6.70 feet.

Scorpione Dei Mari has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Tony Castro Design.

Tony Castro is a world-class international designer with a lifetime of experience fluent in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish based on the shores of the river Hamble in Southern England.

Her interior design is by Jongert Design Team.

Scorpione Dei Mari also features naval architecture by Tony Castro Design.

Model

Scorpione Dei Mari is a semi-custom Jongert 2900M model.

The Jongert 2900M semi-custom series presents a range of 29 metre sailing yachts designed by Tony Castro to combine grace and elegance with exceptional performance. With steel hull and aluminium superstructure, the sloop design is a precise, fast cruiser.

Other yachts based on this Jongert 2900M semi-custom model include: Ameena, Jongert 2900M, Alta Marea, Scarena, Celandine.

Performance and Capabilities

Scorpione Dei Mari has a top speed of 12.20 knots and a cruising speed of 9.50 knots. She is powered by c15 diesel caterpilar engines

Scorpione Dei Mari is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Jongert Yachts, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Scorpione Dei Mari measures 29.10 feet in length and has a beam of 6.70 feet.

Scorpione Dei Mari has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Tony Castro Design.

Tony Castro is a world-class international designer with a lifetime of experience fluent in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish based on the shores of the river Hamble in Southern England.

Her interior design is by Jongert Design Team.

Scorpione Dei Mari also features naval architecture by Tony Castro Design.

Model

Scorpione Dei Mari is a semi-custom Jongert 2900M model.

The Jongert 2900M semi-custom series presents a range of 29 metre sailing yachts designed by Tony Castro to combine grace and elegance with exceptional performance. With steel hull and aluminium superstructure, the sloop design is a precise, fast cruiser.

Other yachts based on this Jongert 2900M semi-custom model include: Ameena, Jongert 2900M, Alta Marea, Scarena, Celandine.

Performance and Capabilities

Scorpione Dei Mari has a top speed of 12.20 knots and a cruising speed of 9.50 knots. She is powered by c15 diesel caterpilar engines.

Scorpione Dei Mari has a fuel capacity of 4,100 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 2,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Scorpione Dei Mari accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Scorpione Dei Mari is a Lloyd's + 100A1 SSC (hull) class yacht. She flies the flag of BVI.