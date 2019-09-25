Scout is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Hakvoort Shipyard in Monnickendam, Netherlands.

Design

Scout measures 63.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.25 feet and a beam of 11.60 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Scout has an aluminium hull with a steel / aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

H2 Yacht Design was established in 1994 specialising in the interior design and exterior styling of superyachts. The director Jonny Horsfield and senior consultants have between them over 30 years experience in the yacht industry during which time they have been involved in over 100 superyacht projects.

Scout also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Scout has a top speed of 14.80 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots.

Scout has a fuel capacity of 159,000 litres, and a water capacity of 26,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Scout accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.