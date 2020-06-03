Scuba Scene is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Dugashi in Hurghada, Egypt.

Design

Scuba Scene measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.5 feet and a beam of 9 feet.

Scuba Scene has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Scuba Scene has a top speed of 18.00 knots.

Scuba Scene has a fuel capacity of 1,588 litres, and a water capacity of 635 litres.

Accommodation

Scuba Scene accommodates up to 14 guests in 14 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Scuba Scene has a hull NB of 1569.