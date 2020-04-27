Sea Bear is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Sea Bear measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 7.24 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Sea Bear has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Sea Bear has a fuel capacity of 20,820 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Sea Bear accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Bear flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.