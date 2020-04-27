Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 34.14m
Year 2009

Sea Bear

2009

|

Motor Yacht

Sea Bear is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Sea Bear measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 7.24 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Bear has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Sea Bear has a fuel capacity of 20,820 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Sea Bear accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Bear flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

24Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.24m

crew:

4

draft:

1.68m
Other Westport yachts
Related News