Sea Bear is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Christensen and most recently refitted in 2009.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Sea Bear measures 38.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 8.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 241 tonnes.

Sea Bear also features naval architecture by Howard Apollonio.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Bear has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Sea Bear has a fuel capacity of 25,851 litres, and a water capacity of 6,434 litres.

Accommodation

Sea Bear accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Bear flies the flag of st vincent .