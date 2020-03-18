Read online now
Length 26.6m
Year 2012

Sea Beauty

2012

Motor Yacht

Sea Beauty is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Timmerman Yachts.

Continuing a shipbuilding tradition that dates back as far as the 17th century, Russian shipyard Timmerman Yachts constructs first-class displacement motor yachts designed to withstand harsh northern conditions.

Design

Sea Beauty measures 26.6 metres in length and has a beam of 6.50 feet with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Beauty has a top speed of 10.50 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Sea Beauty accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

10.5Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.5m

crew:

4

draft:

-
