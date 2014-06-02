We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 28.3m
Year 2001
Sea Beauty
Sail Yacht
Sea Beauty is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2001 by Beril Yachting and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Sea Beauty measures 28.3 feet in length and has a beam of 7.4 feet.
Sea Beauty has a wood hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Sea Beauty has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Sea Beauty accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sea Beauty flies the flag of Turkish.