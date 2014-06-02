Sea Beauty is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2001 by Beril Yachting and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Sea Beauty measures 28.3 feet in length and has a beam of 7.4 feet.

Sea Beauty has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Sea Beauty has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Sea Beauty accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sea Beauty flies the flag of Turkish.